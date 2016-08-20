Dr. Elizabeth Vierra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vierra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Vierra, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Vierra, MD is a Dermatologist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Bernardo Dermatology Medical Group15525 Pomerado Rd Ste A2, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (615) 260-4473Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vierra is a very kind and genuinely caring Doctor. She is great with my children and also my personal interactions with her as a patient.
About Dr. Elizabeth Vierra, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1669470167
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
