Dr. Elizabeth Turner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elizabeth Turner, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Turner works at
Locations
Univ. Rheumatology979 E 3rd St Ste B-805, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-4396
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experiences were great. My Mother was terminally ill and I didn’t have time to take care of her needs and myself. I chose Mother. I need to re-establish my visits with Dr. Turner.
About Dr. Elizabeth Turner, MD
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner works at
Dr. Turner has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
