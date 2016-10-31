See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Towson, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Turin, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5 (2)
Dr. Elizabeth Turin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Towson, MD. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai School of Medicine

Dr. Turin works at Child/Adult Psychiatry in Towson, MD with other offices in Timonium, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Child and Adult Psychiatry
    Child and Adult Psychiatry
205 E Joppa Rd Ste 106, Towson, MD 21286
(410) 510-7099
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Timonium
    Timonium
22 W Padonia Rd, Timonium, MD 21093
(646) 441-1534

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Anxiety
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 31, 2016
    Dr.Turin is an amazing doctor. She is very cautious when dealing with children. My child is her patient and when seeing him she's very patient when prescribing his medicine. She has to make sure it's the right medicine for the childs disability. I would definitly recommend her for any adult or parent looking for a doctor. She really is an amazing doctor.
    Jessica H. in Windsor Mill, MD — Oct 31, 2016
    About Dr. Elizabeth Turin, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1174670541
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    • Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
