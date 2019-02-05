Dr. Elizabeth Tucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Tucker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Tucker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital, Jackson Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.
Dr. Tucker works at
Locations
Dothan Medical Associates PC1118 Ross Clark Cir Ste 100, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 794-1148
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
- Jackson Hospital
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Tucker for at least 20 years. She is truly the best. Kind, patient and an excellent physician.
About Dr. Elizabeth Tucker, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
