Dr. Elizabeth Trowbridge, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Trowbridge, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with UW Health University Hospital.
Locations
UW Health Internal Medicine20 S Park St Ste 504, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 287-2250
UW Deforest Windsor Clinic4131 Meridian Dr, Windsor, WI 53598 Directions (608) 846-3741
University of Wisconsin Medical Foundation Inc2651 WINDSOR ST, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 Directions (608) 837-2206
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elizabeth Trowbridge, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1962463323
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trowbridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trowbridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
