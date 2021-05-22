See All Family Doctors in Cornelius, NC
Dr. Elizabeth Trout, MD

Family Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
4 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Trout, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cornelius, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 4 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Trout works at Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Jetton in Cornelius, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians Jetton
    19485 Old Jetton Rd Ste 100, Cornelius, NC 28031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 369-3620
    Monday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Assessment Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Health Screening Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impairment Rating Evaluation Chevron Icon
Independent Educational Evaluation Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Elizabeth Trout, MD
About Dr. Elizabeth Trout, MD

  • Family Medicine
  • 4 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1568955912
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Elizabeth Trout, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trout is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Trout has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Trout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Trout works at Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Jetton in Cornelius, NC. View the full address on Dr. Trout’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Trout. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trout.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trout, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trout appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.