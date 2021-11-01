Dr. Elizabeth Trefzger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trefzger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Trefzger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Trefzger, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic and Warren Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Trefzger works at
Locations
Winchester Behavioral Health123 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 662-0992
Genoa Healthcare LLC209 W Criser Rd Ste 100, Front Royal, VA 22630 Directions (540) 636-2931
- 3 494 N Main St, Woodstock, VA 22664 Directions (540) 459-5180
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic
- Warren Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She listens to our concerns. I have never felt rushed when taking my child to see her. When we have been in the office, she has been running relatively on time. She is slow to make too many changes, but this is a good thing as it lets us know if we are making the right changes.
About Dr. Elizabeth Trefzger, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1629060116
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trefzger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trefzger accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trefzger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trefzger works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Trefzger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trefzger.
