Dr. Tourville accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elizabeth Tourville, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Tourville, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Tourville works at
Locations
1
Arizona Urology Specialists Pllc1313 E Osborn Rd Ste 150, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (602) 222-1900
2
Arizona Urology Spcs19841 N 27th Ave Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 582-6420
3
Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-2000
4
St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center350 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 264-4431MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Elizabeth Tourville, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1841610003
Dr. Tourville works at
