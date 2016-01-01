See All Urologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Elizabeth Tourville, MD

Urology
Dr. Elizabeth Tourville, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dr. Tourville works at Arizona Urology Specialists, PLLC in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Urology Specialists Pllc
    1313 E Osborn Rd Ste 150, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 222-1900
  2. 2
    Arizona Urology Spcs
    19841 N 27th Ave Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 582-6420
  3. 3
    Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix
    1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 839-2000
  4. 4
    St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
    350 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 264-4431
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Elizabeth Tourville, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841610003
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tourville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tourville works at Arizona Urology Specialists, PLLC in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Tourville’s profile.

    Dr. Tourville has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tourville.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tourville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tourville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

