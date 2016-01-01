Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Tice, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Merit Health Central.



Dr. Tice works at GV Sonny Mntgmry VA Hsptl HO in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.