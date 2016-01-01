Dr. Tice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Tice, DPM
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Tice, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Merit Health Central.
Locations
G. V. Sonny Montgomery Va Medical Center1500 E Woodrow Wilson Ave, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 362-4471
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elizabeth Tice, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tice has seen patients for Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tice. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.