Dr. Elizabeth Thomas, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elizabeth Thomas, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ.
Dr. Thomas works at
South Jersey Gastrointestinal2301 E Evesham Rd Bldg 800, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 424-5005
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
As a first time patient, She is the first doctor to read my chart before coming in the room and knew it all. She touched on all concerns I had and went above and beyond my expectations in a first time visit. Her sincere concern is exemplary in a physician. I can’t wait to see how this all turns out. Thank you for making me feel better than I did when I walked in!
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1366867269
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
