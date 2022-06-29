Dr. Tan-Chiu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Tan-Chiu, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Tan-Chiu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Far Eastern University - Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Dr. Tan-Chiu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florida Cancer Care201 NW 82nd Ave Ste 102, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 982-7999Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 1:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Total Health Choice
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tan-Chiu?
Dr. Tan-Chiu immediately put me at ease, as this was my first time seeing a Hematologist. She is very caring, has a wonderful personality (she can make you smile!), and above all else, she listens, doesn't rush you out the door, and is extremely knowledgeable in her specialty. I highly recommend her! Love that she is now in Vero Beach, FL! I feel sad for her previous patients.
About Dr. Elizabeth Tan-Chiu, MD
- Hematology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1538113931
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center - Hematology and Oncology
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Internal Medicine
- Philippine General Hospital, Radiology and Cancer Institute
- Far Eastern University - Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
- University of the Philippines
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan-Chiu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan-Chiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan-Chiu works at
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan-Chiu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan-Chiu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan-Chiu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan-Chiu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.