Dr. Elizabeth Taghechian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Taghechian works at Carlos Alarcon MD in Marietta, GA with other offices in Powder Springs, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.