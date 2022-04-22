Dr. Elizabeth Taghechian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taghechian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Taghechian, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Taghechian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Marietta Ob. Gyn. Affiliates P.A.699 Church St NE Ste 220, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-7574
Marietta OB-GYN Affiliates5041 Dallas Hwy Ste 115, Powder Springs, GA 30127 Directions (770) 422-8505
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I think dr Tahhechian is a very kind angel. Although my main language is not English, Dr taghechian spoke to me patiently in Persian. she always helped me like an angel, I think he is the best. And I have the best experiences, I suggest to everyone that for the first time I saw them, they kindly guided me from the first day and helped me. she is a very knowledgeable and experienced doctor
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1821063991
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Dr. Taghechian speaks Arabic.
