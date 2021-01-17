Dr. Elizabeth Swisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Swisher, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Swisher, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Swisher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gynecology Oncology at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St Fl 8SE, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swisher?
She’s incredibly knowledgeable, bright, has phenomenal bedside manner, answered all of my many questions over many appointments and really was a great listener. She’s empathetic and a skilled surgeon. If you’re lucky enough to get in with her, don’t hesitate. Do it! I’ve been passed along now to a new GI Oncologist and she is even planning to attend a part of this second surgery. She’s a complete gem.
About Dr. Elizabeth Swisher, MD
- Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- 1902986979
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swisher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Swisher using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Swisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swisher works at
Dr. Swisher speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Swisher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.