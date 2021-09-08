Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Sundean, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Sundean works at Barranco Clinic in Winter Haven, FL with other offices in Clermont, FL and Haines City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.