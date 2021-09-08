Dr. Elizabeth Sundean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sundean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Sundean, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Sundean, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Locations
1
Barranco Clinic160 E Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 299-1251
2
South Florida Ent Associates Inc.1920 Don Wickham Dr Ste 215, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 394-8808
3
South Florida Ent Associates Inc.175 Patterson Rd, Haines City, FL 33844 Directions (863) 421-4558
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She's absolutely great! I enjoyed my office visits with her, despite the fact that I needed to be scoped every time, and that's saying something! She removed a mass in my neck, and did it so that the scar is indistinguishable from the small crease in my neck that we all have.
About Dr. Elizabeth Sundean, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Sundean works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sundean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sundean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.