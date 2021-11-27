Dr. Elizabeth Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Sun, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Sun, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sellersville, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery.
Locations
Kathleen A Kucer Mdpc817 Lawn Ave, Sellersville, PA 18960 Directions (215) 257-5071
- 2 815 Sumneytown Pike Ste 210, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions (215) 257-5071
Montgomery County Gi Specialists700 W Germantown Pike Ste 101, Norristown, PA 19403 Directions (610) 630-6888
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Dr. Sun has been the most caring, empathetic, and knowledgeable GI doctor that I’ve ever been to! I’m a Crohns patient and she has consistently taken the time to explain stuff to me in a way that’s easy for me to understand. I trust Dr. Sun for my care and so should you. Also, FYI Dr. Sun was on medical leave for most of 2016. I know this cause I had to see another GI doc for my appts that year and it sucked! But yeah be wary of any reviews on here that are from that time…might not be accurate!
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Sun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sun accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sun works at
Dr. Sun has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.