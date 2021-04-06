Dr. Elizabeth Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Sullivan, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Sullivan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI.
I’ve never had a vaginal exam before and I was very afraid. She was very kind, patient, and comforting explaining everything. She also made me feel heard, and at ease. She’s the most wonderful doctor I’ve ever had.
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Pap Smear Abnormalities and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
