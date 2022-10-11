Dr. Elizabeth Stratte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stratte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Stratte, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Stratte, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
- 1 1700 Market St Ste 100, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 605-4555
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Thoroughly explained everything. Excellent staff. I had no fears or complications!
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1568538254
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Dr. Stratte has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
