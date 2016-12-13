Dr. Elizabeth Stone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Stone, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Stone, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000
Weston Emergency Physicians LLC3100 Weston Rd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5840
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I've been a patient of DrStone's for years.I've seen other oncologists and I trust DrStone with my life.She's knowledgeable and thorough in her examinations.Always explains why she asks/does something and has always taken the time to answer all my questions.She has shown care and genuine concern with a couple of scary results. I do appreciate her honest/straight forward attitude. When it comes to cancer,you want a doctor that helps you prevent/defeat it. Sugarcoating doesn't win the battle.
About Dr. Elizabeth Stone, MD
- Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1497715957
- Georgetown University Hospital Washington Dc
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Stone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stone works at
Dr. Stone has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
