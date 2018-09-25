Dr. Elizabeth Stevenson-Gargiulo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevenson-Gargiulo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Stevenson-Gargiulo, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Stevenson-Gargiulo, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Locations
Dallas Office9101 N Central Expy Ste 250, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 826-2979
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Stevenson. She was my gynecologist for about 15 years before I moved away, and was recommended by my primary card doc. She always took time with me, answered all my questions, looked at all options for treatment, and followed up personally. It's been a few years since I moved so office staff might have changed, but in the time I was her patient, they were rarely very patient-oriented. Regardless, I always recommended Dr. Stevenson to friends, and they loved her, too.
About Dr. Elizabeth Stevenson-Gargiulo, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevenson-Gargiulo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevenson-Gargiulo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevenson-Gargiulo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevenson-Gargiulo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevenson-Gargiulo.
