Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Stelz, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ of Hlth Scis and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Stelz works at Bozeman Deaconess Family Medicine in Bozeman, MT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.