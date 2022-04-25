Dr. Sorensen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Sorensen, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Sorensen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
1
Arbor Family Medicine Pllc8705 Shoal Creek Blvd Ste 113, Austin, TX 78757 Directions (512) 522-7520
- 2 8401 Shoal Creek Blvd, Austin, TX 78757 Directions (512) 522-7520
3
Flora Medical Clinic-pllc3921 Steck Ave Ste A110, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 522-7520
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr Sorensen's old-fashioned and personable practice to any one in Austin looking for a GP
About Dr. Elizabeth Sorensen, MD
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1811937212
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sorensen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sorensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorensen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.