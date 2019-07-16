Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Somerset, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.



Dr. Somerset works at Eastside Gynecology Obstetrics in Roseville, MI with other offices in Macomb, MI and Grosse Pointe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.