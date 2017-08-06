Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Smith, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Smith, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI.
Dr. Smith works at
West Bloomfield Office6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (800) 436-7936MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have had multiple sclerosis for maybe 21 years. During that time i have had 3 neurologists. I was so lucky to find Dr. Elizabeth Smith. To compare her to other neurologists that I have seen I would say that she explains things so well on the patients level. She is caring and compassionate. She is proactive. When I have gone to her with new symptoms she gets to the bottom of what is causing them. Maybe sending me to other docs that are more specialized in the area of my problem. Nomorerom
- Neurology
- English
- 1013959113
- Henry Ford Hospital
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.