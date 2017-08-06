See All Neurologists in West Bloomfield, MI
Dr. Elizabeth Smith, MD

Neurology
3.5 (17)
Dr. Elizabeth Smith, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. 

Dr. Smith works at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    West Bloomfield Office
    6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 436-7936
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 06, 2017
    I have had multiple sclerosis for maybe 21 years. During that time i have had 3 neurologists. I was so lucky to find Dr. Elizabeth Smith. To compare her to other neurologists that I have seen I would say that she explains things so well on the patients level. She is caring and compassionate. She is proactive. When I have gone to her with new symptoms she gets to the bottom of what is causing them. Maybe sending me to other docs that are more specialized in the area of my problem.
    Cynthia Ann Alt in Grand Rapids, MI — Aug 06, 2017
    About Dr. Elizabeth Smith, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1013959113
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

