Dr. Elizabeth Skinner, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Skinner, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7263
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Skinner is AMAZING! She truly cares about her patients. Answers every question and concern you may have with compassion and understanding. My surgery went wonderfully and she even came to the hospital on her day off to visit me and make sure I was doing good. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Elizabeth Skinner, MD
- Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1558314369
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Emory University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
