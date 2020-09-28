Dr. Elizabeth Sirna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sirna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Sirna, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Sirna, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Locations
The Florida Knee & Orthopedic Pavilion1831 N Belcher Rd Ste E2, Clearwater, FL 33765 Directions (727) 953-9492Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
27 years ago I had a post and interior fusion with instrumentation with Sirna and her husband I’m still commercial fishing today thanks to them. Top notch
About Dr. Elizabeth Sirna, MD
- Pain Management
- English
Education & Certifications
- Florida Knee Ctr
- Unifverwsity Of Virginia
- Montefiore Hosp & Med Ctr
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sirna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sirna accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sirna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sirna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sirna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sirna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sirna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.