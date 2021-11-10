Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Simpson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Allied Health and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlanger Bledsoe Hospital.



Dr. Simpson works at Arthritis Associates PLLC in Hixson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.