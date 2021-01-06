Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Siderides, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Siderides works at Stamford Ophthalmology in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, Dry Eyes and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.