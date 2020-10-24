Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Shaw, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Shaw works at Atlanta Institute for ENT in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.