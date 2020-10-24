Dr. Elizabeth Shaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Shaw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Shaw, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Locations
Atlanta Institute for Ent5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 1280, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 257-1589Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Perimeter ENT755 Mount Vernon Hwy NE Ste 370, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 252-7368
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This is hands down the best doctor I have ever seen. She is patient, kind, insightful, and brilliant. She takes the time to address her patients individual concerns thoroughly while providing thoroughly explained options rather than simply ordering a test without explanation. I was blown away by her kindness, patience, level of individual care, and knowledge. She is also the premier expert in her field in Atlanta (go ahead and look her up). Simply put, Dr. Shaw is a role model for all doctors, and that is not hyperbole.
About Dr. Elizabeth Shaw, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1740264936
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hosp
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- University of Florida - Microbiology
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
