Offers telehealth
Dr. Elizabeth Shaughnessy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
University of Cincinnati Medical Center LLC234 Goodman St, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 584-8900MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 2 2830 Victory Pkwy Ste 320, Cincinnati, OH 45206 Directions (513) 584-8900
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Top breast surgeon in the country. She expertly did my mastectomy and helped me make a full recovery. Highly recommend her! She's easy to talk to, compassionate and highly talented.
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
