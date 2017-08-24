Dr. Elizabeth Sharpe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharpe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Sharpe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center.
Carolina Eyecare Physicians - Mt. Pleasant1101 Clarity Road Johnny Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 881-3937Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- East Cooper Medical Center
This is a very busy office, but everyone in the waiting room was pleasant and seemed not to mind the wait time. I could not help but notice that the entire staff was friendly and knowledgeable. I have total confidence in Dr. Sharpe and her entire staff.
About Dr. Elizabeth Sharpe, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Converse College
- Ophthalmology
