Dr. Elizabeth Sekul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sekul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pediatricians
- GA
- Augusta
- Dr. Elizabeth Sekul, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Sekul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Sekul, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med.
Dr. Sekul works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
-
2
Augusta University Medical Center1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-4588
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Acrocephalosyndactyly
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Sepsis
- View other providers who treat Bedwetting
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Bird Flu
- View other providers who treat Brachial Plexus Palsy
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Palsy
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Conduct Disorder
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypercholesterolemia
- View other providers who treat Febrile Convulsion
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Hydrocephalus
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat ImPACT Testing
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Leukodystrophy
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease)
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Meningitis
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
- View other providers who treat Myoclonus
- View other providers who treat Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nerve Conduction Studies
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Nerve Sheath Tumors
- View other providers who treat Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
- View other providers who treat Nystagmus
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Optic Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Post-Concussion Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Rasmussen's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Seizure Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Walking
- View other providers who treat Spina Bifida
- View other providers who treat Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
- View other providers who treat Sudoscan
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Tic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Tourette's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Tuberous Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vasculitis
- View other providers who treat Vertebral Column Tumors
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Sekul?
About Dr. Elizabeth Sekul, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1215048269
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med|University Of Al Hospital
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sekul has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sekul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sekul works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sekul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sekul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sekul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sekul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.