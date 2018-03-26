Dr. Sedlis Singer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Sedlis Singer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Sedlis Singer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Sedlis Singer works at
Locations
-
1
Maimonides Division of Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology984 50th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-5923
-
2
Steven Soued MD PC9823 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (347) 497-5837
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sedlis Singer?
Dr. Sedlis is a excellent endocrinologist. She is thorough in her exams and spends a good amount of time answering all of my concerns. In my estimation she is an excellent physician who shows compassion as well has a wealth of information and explains everything in detail. I I have complete confidence in her abilities and have no doubt that she is one of the best in her field.
About Dr. Elizabeth Sedlis Singer, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1538364252
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sedlis Singer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sedlis Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sedlis Singer works at
Dr. Sedlis Singer has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sedlis Singer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sedlis Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sedlis Singer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sedlis Singer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sedlis Singer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.