Dr. Elizabeth Sebree, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Sebree, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.
Dr. Sebree works at
Locations
Dr Elizabeth Sebree2409 Ring Rd Ste 101, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 234-8499
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had 2 visits with Dr Sebree and i absolutely love her! Not sure why the negative comments! this is my second pregnancy and i wanted a more personal place than last time and im so glad i pick her office! her staff is all vert sweet and her office is very clean and decorated very cute.
About Dr. Elizabeth Sebree, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sebree has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sebree accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sebree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sebree works at
Dr. Sebree has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sebree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sebree. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sebree.
