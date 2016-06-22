Dr. Elizabeth Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Scott, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Scott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in National City, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine.
Dr. Scott works at
Locations
-
1
South Bay Ob.gyn. Medical Group Inc.655 Euclid Ave Ste 409, National City, CA 91950 Directions (619) 267-8313
-
2
Womens Health Care Center765 Medical Center Ct Ste 203, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (619) 216-2100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- GENERAL
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to dr Scott to my last exam, I have to say that I was very impress. She treated me like a whole patient not just in her area of expertise. She send me to have studies done that my doctor never sent me before, she talk to me as a person, that made an impression on me. I'm really going back next year.
About Dr. Elizabeth Scott, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568540029
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Creighton University School of Medicine
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
