Dr. Schamber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Schamber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Schamber, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Berkeley, CA.
Dr. Schamber works at
Locations
-
1
Berkeley Urgent Care3100 San Pablo Ave Ste 300, Berkeley, CA 94702 Directions (510) 985-5000
-
2
Brentwood Urgent Care2400 Balfour Rd Ste 120, Brentwood, CA 94513 Directions (925) 308-8111
Hospital Affiliations
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schamber?
About Dr. Elizabeth Schamber, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1942658364
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schamber accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schamber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schamber works at
Dr. Schamber has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schamber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schamber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schamber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.