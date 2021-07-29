Dr. Elizabeth Scarbrough, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scarbrough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Scarbrough, DO
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Scarbrough, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson, Erlanger East Hospital and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Locations
Erlanger Medical Center975 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-7500
Center for Integrative Medicine PC1751 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 697-7447
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson
- Erlanger East Hospital
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Super thorough. Explained everything in a way I could understand and had a great sense of humor. I was nervous for surgery but she made it so easy and I didn’t even really have any pain afterwards. I’m blessed to have her as my gyno!
About Dr. Elizabeth Scarbrough, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
- University Of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Ar
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scarbrough has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scarbrough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scarbrough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scarbrough works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Scarbrough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scarbrough.
