Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Sayler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Deadwood, SD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital, Monument Health Spearfish Hospital and Monument Health Sturgis Hospital.



Dr. Sayler works at Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Clinic in Deadwood, SD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

