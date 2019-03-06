Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Sasaki, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Sasaki works at Visalia Family Practice Medical Group in Visalia, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.