Dr. Elizabeth Samuel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Samuel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Med College/University Of Kerala and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Samuel works at
Locations
Women's Premier OBGYN4325 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 939-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is a great listener. If she has the right staff she is great. She is concerned about my well-being.
About Dr. Elizabeth Samuel, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1114956539
Education & Certifications
- Utsw Med Ctr
- Henry Ford Hosps
- Med College/University Of Kerala
- University of Kerala / Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samuel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samuel has seen patients for Sleep-Related Leg Cramp and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samuel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuel.
