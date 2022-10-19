See All Pediatricians in New York, NY
Dr. Elizabeth Poole-Di Salvo, MD

Pediatrics
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Poole-Di Salvo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Poole-Di Salvo works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Neurology
    505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 19, 2022
    She was professional and thorough!
    — Oct 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elizabeth Poole-Di Salvo, MD
    About Dr. Elizabeth Poole-Di Salvo, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023213477
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Board Certifications
    • Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Poole-Di Salvo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Poole-Di Salvo works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Poole-Di Salvo’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Poole-Di Salvo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poole-Di Salvo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poole-Di Salvo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poole-Di Salvo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

