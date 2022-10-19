Dr. Poole-Di Salvo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Poole-Di Salvo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Poole-Di Salvo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Poole-Di Salvo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Neurology505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Healthfirst
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poole-Di Salvo?
She was professional and thorough!
About Dr. Elizabeth Poole-Di Salvo, MD
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1023213477
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poole-Di Salvo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poole-Di Salvo works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Poole-Di Salvo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poole-Di Salvo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poole-Di Salvo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poole-Di Salvo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.