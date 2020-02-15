Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Sagan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Upmc Northwest, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.



They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.