Dr. Elizabeth Sagan, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Sagan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Upmc Northwest, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.
They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 300 Halket St Ste 2541, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 641-2089
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Northwest
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sagan is the best! A patient for 25 years. She listens, cares, never rushes me and is so easy to discuss issues. Her staff is equally caring! Love they timely get back to you when a message is left.
About Dr. Elizabeth Sagan, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1114989878
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sagan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sagan accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sagan has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sagan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sagan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sagan.
