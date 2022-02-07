Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Rutherford, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter.



Dr. Rutherford works at Obstetrical & Gynecological Associates, Inc. in Valparaiso, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.