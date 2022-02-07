Dr. Elizabeth Rutherford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutherford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Rutherford, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Rutherford, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter.
Dr. Rutherford works at
Locations
Obstetrical & Gynecological Assoc Inc85 E US Highway 6 Ste 330, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 462-6144
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Health- Porter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The staff was friendly and welcoming. Dr R was so nice. She didn't rush. She took the time to ask if I had any questions for her. She was knowledgeable and professional. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Elizabeth Rutherford, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- York Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rutherford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rutherford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rutherford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rutherford works at
Dr. Rutherford speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rutherford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rutherford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rutherford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rutherford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.