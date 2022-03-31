Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Ruszak, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Ruszak works at Nemours Childrens Clinic - Lancaster in Lancaster, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.