Dr. Rostan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Rostan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Rostan, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.
Dr. Rostan works at
Locations
Charlotte Skin & Laser P.A.130 Providence Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 333-9113
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I"ve been going to Dr. Rostan for many years, and I think she is fabulous. She may or not be you best choice for general dermatology, but she is the best when it comes to cosmetic procedures. She and the whole staff are just incredible!
About Dr. Elizabeth Rostan, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Dr. Rostan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rostan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rostan has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rostan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Rostan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rostan.
