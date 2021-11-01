Dr. Elizabeth Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Ross, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Ross, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Carney Hospital.
Dr. Ross works at
Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates165 Dartmouth St, Boston, MA 02116 Directions (617) 859-5101Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday12:00pm - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carney Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ross is a responsive knowledgeable compassionate doctor with an imaginative and resourceful approach to care based in solid and practical experience and science. Her bedside manner is kind and attentive, and she has a great sense of humor. She has a very advanced and sophisticated understanding of how to support a wide range of patients including GLBTQI folks. She and her staff are very responsive to communication through the mychart system. She will refer to specialists when appropriate and suggest well researched complementary modalities. I highly recommend her and the practice.
About Dr. Elizabeth Ross, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1952338014
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.