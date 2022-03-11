Dr. Elizabeth Rosenberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Rosenberger, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Rosenberger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HAMILTON COLLEGE.
Dr. Rosenberger works at
Locations
Cleveland Eye Optical Boutique2560 BUSINESS PARK DR NE, Cleveland, TN 37311 Directions (423) 472-5401
Cleveland Eye PC1609 DECATUR PIKE, Athens, TN 37303 Directions (423) 745-1030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elizabeth Rosenberger, MD
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberger accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rosenberger works at
Dr. Rosenberger has seen patients for Trichiasis, Dry Eyes and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.