Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Rosenberger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HAMILTON COLLEGE.



Dr. Rosenberger works at Cleveland Eye Clinic in Cleveland, TN with other offices in Athens, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Dry Eyes and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.