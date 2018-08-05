See All Pediatricians in Newark, NJ
Dr. Elizabeth Rose, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Rose, MD

Pediatrics
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Rose, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Rose works at NBIMC - Pediatric Health Center in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NBIMC - Pediatric Health Center
    166 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-7095

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical

Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Elizabeth Rose, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1285650523
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Elizabeth Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rose works at NBIMC - Pediatric Health Center in Newark, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Rose’s profile.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

