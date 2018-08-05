Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Rose, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Rose works at NBIMC - Pediatric Health Center in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

