Dr. Elizabeth Retzer, MD

Interventional Cardiology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Retzer, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in McHenry, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.

Dr. Retzer works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in McHenry, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Dyslipidemia and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Northern Illinois Medical Center
    4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste A200, McHenry, IL 60050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital
  Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
  Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Dyslipidemia
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Dyslipidemia
Shortness of Breath

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 15, 2021
    She is very thorough and has a fresh approach. Very Satisfied with her as my cardiologist.
    About Dr. Elizabeth Retzer, MD

    Interventional Cardiology
    English
    1639331655
    UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
    Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
