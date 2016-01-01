Dr. Elizabeth Raskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Raskin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center.
Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Clinics - Ear Nose and Throat Surgery11370 Anderson St Ste 2100, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-2822
Uc Davis Bariatric Surgery Program2221 Stockton Blvd Ste E, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 734-2680
- 3 2335 Stockton Blvd Rm 6322, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 703-4472
Hoag Health Center16105 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 230, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 557-0220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
UC Davis Cancer Center4501 X St, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 734-5959
- UC Davis Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
