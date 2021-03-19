See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lady Lake, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Elizabeth Raquet, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Raquet, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Raquet works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Lady Lake, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Osteopenia and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Usf Specialty Care Center
    1400 N US Highway 441 Ste 810, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 674-8700
  2. 2
    The Villages Surgery Center
    2955 Brownwood Blvd, The Villages, FL 32163 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 674-8700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Osteopenia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Osteopenia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Elizabeth Raquet, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780647644
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Raquet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raquet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raquet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raquet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raquet has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Osteopenia and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raquet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Raquet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raquet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raquet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raquet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

